JPMorgan, Visa, Mastercard say fell victim to supplier hack

NEW YORK

A person walks past an advertisment for Chase bank in Washington, DC on November 16, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Personal information belonging to thousands of JPMorgan Chase customers was leaked onto the internet after third-party vendors at the bank were targeted in a cyberattack.

The leak is unrelated a bank outage earlier this week and the information involved did not include credit card or particularly sensitive personal information, the bank said on Nov. 19

“Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses,” said Joe Evangelisti, a spokesman for the bank.

Visa and Mastercard also confirmed the data breach, but the hack had no impact to company functions or the payment information of customers.

The accounts impacted, which number in the thousands, are a fraction of Chase’s customer base. Chase has tens of millions of customers and Visa and Mastercard have billions of customers.

The cyber attack was an unrelated incident to what happened with Chase earlier this week, when a software bug caused outages in some of Chase’s banking services.

However, this cyber attack is the latest in a series of technological problems that has hit various parts of the global economy, with flights being grounded to basic email and calendar services from Microsoft being not operational. Even the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) experienced computer system outages.