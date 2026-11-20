Japan core October inflation accelerates to 2.2 percent

TOKYO

Office workers pass shops in a busy district at the end of the work day in Tokyo on November 16, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Inflation in Japan accelerated again in October due to rising energy and food prices, official data showed on Nov. 20.

Excluding volatile fresh produce, inflation was 2.2 percent, up from 2.1 percent in September and 1.7 percent the previous month, according to the internal affairs ministry reading.

The latest figure is slightly below the 2.3 percent expected by experts surveyed by Bloomberg.

The Bank of Japan declared last month that inflation had hit its two percent target, and is expected to trend "clearly above 2 percent" in months to come, driven by rising prices of a wide range of products and services, including those related to artificial intelligence demand, such as semiconductors.

The inflation figure Friday is likely to strengthen the central bank's case for further tightening of monetary policy.

Japanese officials are expected to hike interest rates in December as inflationary pressure builds.

Government support for gasoline and electricity has helped mitigate the impact of the Iran war on energy prices in recent months, but some subsidies have now been scaled down.