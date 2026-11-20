Oruç Reis arrives in Pakistan for oil and gas surveys

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Oruç Reis seismic research vessel has arrived in Pakistan to conduct offshore oil and natural gas surveys, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced on Nov. 19.

The Turkish-built ship docked at Karachi for its second overseas mission, following an earlier assignment off Somalia.

“We are now beginning hydrocarbon exploration in Pakistan’s offshore areas,” Bayraktar said in a social media post.

The vessel will collect three-dimensional seismic data across 670 square kilometers in the Indus-C block off Karachi, according to the Energy Ministry. It will then conduct a separate two-dimensional survey along 2,353 kilometers of survey lines in the Makran blocks.

A ceremony marking the ship’s arrival was scheduled for Nov. 20, with Bayraktar due to attend. Oruç Reis will leave port after completing its final preparations.

Bayraktar said Türkiye aimed to build on its offshore exploration experience through cooperation with Pakistan.

The minister said the vessel had previously conducted 23,000 kilometers of surveys in Turkish waters and collected data across 4,464 square kilometers off Somalia.

Built in Türkiye in 2017, the 87-meter-long vessel can conduct both two- and three-dimensional seismic surveys for oil and gas exploration.

It is also equipped to carry out research on the continental shelf and the Earth’s crust.