Türkiye aims to begin drilling off Pakistan in 2027

KARACHI

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar attended the welcoming ceremony held at the Port of Karachi, Pakistan, for the Oruç Reis seismic research vessel. (AA Photo)

Türkiye seeks to launch offshore drilling activities in Pakistan in 2027, as its seismic research vessel Oruç Reis arrived in the country to begin data collection operations, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced.

Speaking at a welcoming ceremony for the Oruç Reis at Karachi Port on Nov. 20, Bayraktar said a new chapter had begun in Türkiye-Pakistan energy relations.

Noting that the vessel arrived in Pakistan following a 19-day voyage, Bayraktar said a strong partnership was established between the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and Pakistan’s national energy companies, OGDCL, PPL and Mari Energies, following the agreements between the two countries.

He said the vessel was tasked with exploring the hydrocarbon potential beneath the Indus and Makran basins.

“The Oruç Reis and TPAO will conduct 3D seismic data acquisition activities across an area of 670 square kilometers in the Indus C Block over approximately two months,” Bayraktar said.

“Based on the data we collect, we aim to begin drilling operations at designated sites next year,” he added.

Highlighting the significant potential for cooperation between Türkiye and Pakistan in the fields of energy, electricity and mining, Bayraktar said new agreements would further deepen the partnership.

Meanwhile, according to a statement by the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, two separate joint venture agreements were signed between MTAIC, a partnership established by Türkiye’s two major mining institutions, the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA) and Eti Maden, and Pakistan’s mining entities Mari Energies Minerals and the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC).

Under the agreements, MTAIC will launch mineral exploration activities at three sites in Pakistan, including two copper-gold blocks and one antimony block.