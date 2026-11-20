ICJ’s Myanmar genocide ruling could shape case against Israel

ISTANBUL

(AA Photo)

A ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) finding that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims could have significant implications for South Africa’s ongoing genocide case against Israel over its actions against Palestinians.

The U.N.’s top court on Nov. 19 ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims during its 2017 military operations in northern Rakhine State.

The judgment was described as the first time the ICJ had held a state directly responsible for committing genocide.

The ruling comes as South Africa pursues its genocide case against Israel at the ICJ.

South Africa filed the case on Dec. 29, 2023, accusing Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention during its military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to Israeli media, Tammy Caner, an Israeli lawyer at the Institute for National Security Studies, said the Myanmar judgment could have significant implications for the proceedings against Israel.

“The judgment concerning Myanmar constitutes an important precedent that may have implications for the proceedings against Israel,” Caner said.

She stressed that the ruling marked the first time the U.N.’s top court “determined that a state bears direct responsibility for committing genocide.”

According to the experts, the court adopted a broader approach on the Rohingya case to assessing genocidal intent, considering not only the scale of attacks, but also the historical and systematic discrimination and the destruction of its property of the targeted group.

Melanie O’Brien, former president of the International Association of Genocide Scholars, argued that the court’s consideration of the Rohingya’s long history of discrimination and the destruction of their property could have parallels in the assessment of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

Myanmar argued that its military operations were aimed at combating Rohingya armed groups.

Israel maintains that its military campaign in Gaza targeted Hamas rather than Palestinians as a group.

However, the Myanmar ruling suggests that invoking counterterrorism or national security objectives does not automatically exclude the possibility of genocidal intent.

The killing of children, mass civilian casualties and widespread destruction in Gaza could feature prominently in South Africa’s case against Israel, particularly in assessing whether the military campaign demonstrated an intent to destroy Palestinians, in whole or in part.

Israel submitted its counter-memorial in March 2026. South Africa has until November 2027 to submit its response, while Israel will have until 2029 to file a further reply. The ICJ is unlikely to deliver a final ruling before 2030.

Yuval Shany, a professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, said, “The decision concerning Myanmar should worry Israel.”

“There is a change here in the methodology used to prove genocide, moving toward a holistic examination of all the circumstances and the only reasonable conclusion that can be drawn from them,” he added.

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000, most of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the enclave.