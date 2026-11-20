French ex-PM Villepin announces presidential run

PARIS

Former French Prime Minister and founder of the party 'La France Humaniste' Dominique de Villepin announces his candidacy for France's 2027 presidential election during a press conference at the Maison de l'Amerique Latine in Paris on November 20, 2026. (AFP Photo)



France's former prime minister and foreign minister Dominique de Villepin, famed abroad for his excoriating 2003 denunciation of U.S. plans for invading Iraq, said on Nov. 20 he was running for president.

Villepin, 73, enters an already crowded field of candidates seeking to succeed President Emmanuel Macron, with polls pointing towards a run-off between frontrunner Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Rally (RN) and hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) veteran Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Villepin lashed out at them both as "the two major forces of radicalism" who "have increasingly hijacked political life" in France.

But he also took aim at Macron, whom he described as a "phantom president", with his administration ending its second term as a "zombie authority incapable of answering our compatriots."

Villepin, who served as foreign minister from 2002 to 2004 and prime minister from 2005 to 2007 under the presidency of the late right-winger Jacques Chirac, said "Macronism has opened the path" towards the RN and LFI taking power.

Fellow former premiers Edouard Philippe and Gabriel Attal are already campaigning, while Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner unexpectedly entered the race last week.

This has led to fears that too many candidates on center and right in the first round could see them all eliminate themselves and prompt the final clash between Melenchon and Le Pen.

Like other candidates, Villepin's first hurdle will be securing the 500 endorsements from elected officials required to run for the presidency. His team says it has secured about 300 pledges so far.