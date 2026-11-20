Iraqi forces enter stronghold of Iran-backed group

JURF AL-SAKHER

Iraqi security forces deploy as they establish a new command headquarters in Jurf al-Sakhar, a longtime stronghold of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq's Babil province, south of Baghdad, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. (AP Photo)

Iraqi government forces on Nov. 20 entered the main stronghold of Kataeb Hezbollah as authorities seek to rein in Iran-backed armed groups, but sources said a compromise deal were reached to avert a confrontation.

The group has maintained a presence in Jurf al-Sakher for more than a decade after helping recapture the area from the ISIL terrorist organization.

This week Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi gave Kataeb Hezbollah a deadline to withdraw from Jurf al-Sakher after his government said oil smuggling was taking place in the area, a claim the armed group denied.

However, the head of the government’s media unit for security, Saad Maan, told state TV on Nov. 20 that there had been “very good cooperation” with brigades belonging to Kataeb Hezbollah within the Hashed al-Shaabi, which is an alliance of factions that has been integrated into Iraq’s regular armed forces despite including brigades belonging to Iran-backed groups.

According to the government, the forces deployed in Jurf al-Sakher on Nov. 20 include an army unit, federal police, energy police, and two units from the Hashed al-Shaabi, which said they will “replace units” in the area.

One source said a compromise was reached to allow government forces to enter the region and avoid a confrontation, stressing that the key element of the arrangement was the deployment of Hashed al-Shaabi.

Iraq has long been a proxy battleground for its two key allies, the U.S. and Iran, with each interfering in major political decisions, leaving successive Iraqi governments struggling to maintain a delicate balance.

Since the U.S.-backed Zaidi came to power, tensions have grown with the Tehran-backed groups after he pledged to disarm them.