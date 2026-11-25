AKP’s senior official quits party posts after son drawn into fund probe

ANKARA

Hayati Yazıcı held the position of deputy leader within the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and was a member of both its Central Executive Board (MYK) and Central Decision and Executive Board (MKYK).

A senior official from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Hayati Yazıcı, has resigned from his positions on two key decision-making bodies following allegations regarding his son’s role in a multibillion-dollar fund crisis.

Yazıcı served as a deputy leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and sat on both its Central Executive Board (MYK) and Central Decision and Executive Board (MKYK). A founding member of the AKP, he had also been a longtime aide to President and AKP Chair Recep Tayyip Erdoğan since the 1990s.

In a written statement on his social media on Nov. 24, Yazıcı announced his resignation from his party posts, citing institutional sensitivity and political responsibility.

Denying allegations regarding his son’s role in what many have called a “Ponzi scheme,” Yazıcı insisted his son did not earn a single lira from financial manipulation and demanded respect for the presumption of innocence.

Yazıcı dismissed the allegations against his son as a smear campaign aimed at damaging the AKP, vowing he would never allow such efforts to succeed.

Another AKP deputy chair, Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya, had previously resigned from her party posts after allegations emerged that she profited heavily from the investment fund scandal. Following 19 days in jail, she was released to house arrest on health grounds on Nov. 4.

Türkiye has been grappling with a major financial crisis since mid-September, when the collapse of an investment bubble prompted market regulators to suspend and liquidate 131 manipulated investment funds.

In September, several Turkish investment funds failed to meet investor withdrawal and redemption requests, prompting the Capital Markets Board (SPK) to order the liquidation of more than 130 funds managing an estimated $18 billion to $21 billion in assets and affecting approximately 455,000 individual investors.