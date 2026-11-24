New Party urges democratic action for success of ‘terror-free Türkiye’ bid

ANKARA

New Party chairman Özgür Özel spoke to his party's parliamentary group on Nov. 24, 2026. (AA Photo)

Main opposition New Party Chairman Özgür Özel has reiterated his party’s continued support for the “terror-free Türkiye” project, stressing that the initiative must be accompanied by democratic reforms as outlined in a recent parliamentary report.

In a weekly address to his parliamentary group on Nov. 24, Özel explained why the New Party will not join a monitoring committee to be formed at the parliament to oversee the implementation of the “terror-free Türkiye” bid.

“Our stance is clear. We want neither a Kurdish issue nor any conflict. Without democratization, and without adhering to the report that the entire parliament worked on for six months and reached a consensus on, the problem has not been solved, and cannot be solved,” Özel said.

An inter-party panel established under the roof of parliament drafted and approved a report in the summer of 2026 outlining the democratization reforms required during the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, Özel recalled.

“We put our signature to this bill for the cessation of the conflict and stood behind our will,” he stressed, adding “We have never abandoned our resolve for peace, but they [the government] did not fulfill the promises on democratization.”

Many journalists are behind bars while dissident news channels are shut down upon the instructions of the government, Özel argued, noting that the government continues not to implement the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights for the release of Osman Kavala, Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ.