Development Road Project to bring $61.5 bln to Turkish economy over 10 years

ANKARA

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu spoke during discussions on his ministry’s 2027 budget. (AA Photo)

The Development Road Project, a strategic trade and infrastructure corridor linking Iraq and Türkiye and extending toward Europe, is expected to contribute $61.5 billion to the Turkish economy over the next decade, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said on Nov. 24.

“We project that the Development Road will contribute $61.5 billion to our economy over 10 years, backed by an investment of $78.5 billion in our country, while generating an average of 71,000 jobs

annually through the establishment of production and logistics centers,” Uraloğlu told a parliamentary commission during discussions on his ministry’s 2027 budget.

The approximately 1,200-kilometer corridor will connect Iraq’s Grand Faw Port on the Persian Gulf to Europe via Türkiye.

The project envisages an integrated network of railways and highways, alongside energy transmission lines, fiber-optic infrastructure and oil and natural gas pipelines.

Designed to provide a faster overland trade route between Asia and Europe, the initiative is being developed primarily by Iraq and Türkiye, with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates also involved.

Under an agreement signed between the parties, Turkish contractors will undertake construction work on the Iraqi section of the project, Uraloğlu said.

“The initiative will also become a multidimensional project contributing to Türkiye’s energy security,” he added.

Uraloğlu is scheduled to travel to Baghdad on Nov. 25, where he will address participants at the opening session of ITL Iraq Expo 2026 at the Baghdad International Fairground.

The event will bring together representatives from the transport, aviation, logistics and infrastructure sectors and will also host the second Iraq Transport Sector Forum.

The minister is also due to speak at a panel dedicated to the Development Road Project, alongside Iraqi Transport Minister Vehb Selman al-Hasani and representatives of international organization and the

private sector.

During his visit, Uraloğlu is expected to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, as well as Communications Minister Mustafa Sanad and al-Hasani.

In October, the Iraqi premier said Iraq plans to begin work on an extension of its Development Road project in early 2027.

The announcement follows his remarks on Oct. 23 that Baghdad would invite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the groundbreaking ceremony after Iraq’s budget was approved.