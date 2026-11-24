Investigation launched after 2 bears shot dead in Ankara national park

ANKARA

A brown bear climbs over a fence beside a snowcovered building.

Authorities have launched an investigation after two brown bears were fatally shot in the capital Ankara’s Soğuksu National Park, sparking public outcry and demands for accountability over the killing of protected wildlife.

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry confirmed the deaths, saying its inspection board had been assigned to investigate the incident. The ministry said administrative action would be taken against anyone found responsible for negligence or misconduct. Teams are also continuing fieldwork to locate the bears’ cubs and bring them under protection, the ministry added.

The bears had recently been spotted searching for food in nearby residential areas, with footage of their appearances circulating on social media. Turkish media reported that the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, the state authority responsible for protecting wildlife and managing national parks, had decided to shoot the two animals following an increase in reports and concerns over possible attacks.

The reported decision triggered criticism from environmental groups. The Nature Association said the killings were unacceptable, particularly as hunting and carrying firearms into national parks are prohibited.

The association argued that bear encounters in residential areas should not be treated solely as a public safety issue, pointing to habitat destruction and declining food supplies as underlying causes. It estimated Türkiye’s brown bear population at between 3,400 and 4,000. Unplanned construction, mining, deforestation and road and dam projects have increasingly fragmented bear habitats, reducing access to natural food sources, it said.

The Ankara Bar Association’s Animal Rights Center also condemned the killings, saying an administrative decision alone could not make the killing of protected animals lawful.

Brown bears are Türkiye’s only bear species and are protected under the Bern Convention, an international treaty on European wildlife and natural habitats to which Türkiye is a party. Hunting them is also prohibited under the country’s Land Hunting Law.