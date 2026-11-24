Türkiye draws up plan to secure Black Sea shipping

NEW YORK

Türkiye is developing a mechanism to ensure safe passage for commercial vessels in the Black Sea and keep food and agricultural exports moving, its U.N. envoy said on Nov. 23.

Addressing a U.N. Security Council briefing on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and Black Sea food supplies, Ahmet Yıldız warned that attacks on merchant ships, ports and energy facilities threatened civilian lives, regional stability and international trade.

“Building on our experience with the Black Sea Grain Initiative, we believe such a mechanism would serve the interests of all, and particularly of the countries most dependent on these supplies,” he said.

Yıldız said Türkiye would draw on its contacts with the parties and experience in mediation to help secure lasting stability in the Black Sea.

The initiative brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations in July 2022 allowed commercial vessels to carry grain and other food products from three Ukrainian ports through a maritime humanitarian corridor.

It enabled the export of nearly 33 million tons of food before Russia withdrew in July 2023.

The latest Turkish effort comes as U.N. officials warn that attacks on shipping are preventing grain from reaching international markets.

World Food Programme Executive Director Luke Lindberg told the same meeting that, by mid-October, the number of wheat and maize vessels passing through the Bosphorus was 63 percent lower than at the same point in 2025.

Around 10 million tons of Russian and Ukrainian wheat could fail to reach global markets this year, he warned — enough to feed an estimated 44 million people.

“Grain is available, but it is not reaching the people who need it,” Lindberg said.

He said the agency was ready to facilitate humanitarian grain shipments from both Russia and Ukraine, calling for clear coordination arrangements and Security Council support.

U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo said the organization’s human rights office had recorded reports of 164 attacks on commercial vessels between June and October in Ukraine’s Odesa and Mykolaiv regions and the Black Sea.

It had verified 15 of those attacks, which killed at least 21 workers and injured 43.

Yıldız also outlined Türkiye’s existing efforts to prevent the war from spreading further across the region.

He cited Ankara’s invocation of Article 19 of the Montreux Convention, which restricts the passage of warships belonging to countries at war through the Turkish Straits.

Türkiye applied the provision after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Ankara has implemented the convention “faithfully and impartially and will continue to do so,” he said.

The envoy also pointed to the joint mine-clearing task group established by Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria, describing it as an example of how cooperation among Black Sea countries could produce lasting results.

The three countries established the Mine Countermeasures Black Sea Task Group in 2024 to address the danger posed by drifting mines.

Yıldız said regional leadership should be combined with international cooperation to protect the waterway.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said a negotiated settlement remained the only viable way to end the war.

He welcomed recent diplomatic engagement in Abu Dhabi and urged Russia and Ukraine to pursue direct talks toward a just and lasting peace based on international law and the U.N. Charter.