Istanbul to host Türkiye-Russia business forum amid $100 billion trade target

ANKARA

This file photo shows Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat (R) and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak.

Türkiye and Russia are looking to deepen cooperation in trade, energy, construction and tourism amid ongoing regional developments, with officials from both countries set to meet in Istanbul on Nov. 27.

The 20th meeting of the Türkiye-Russia Joint Economic Commission, co-chaired by Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak, will be accompanied by a business forum bringing together companies from both countries.

The forum is expected to focus on boosting bilateral trade, mutual investments, joint projects and new industrial partnerships. Business-to-business meetings are also planned to explore opportunities in energy, tourism, agriculture and commerce.

Bilateral trade has declined in recent years, partly due to regional developments, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war.

Türkiye’s exports to Russia exceeded $6.7 billion in 2025, while imports from the country reached $42.4 billion.

The total trade volume fell 6.5 percent year-on-year to $49.2 billion in 2025, down from $52.6 billion in 2024. In the first nine months of 2026, Türkiye exported $4.6 billion worth of goods to Russia and imported $28 billion, bringing bilateral trade to $32.6 billion.

The two countries aim to raise their trade volume to $100 billion through expanded cooperation.

Energy accounts for a major share of Türkiye’s imports from Russia, with mineral fuels and related products making up around 70 percent of the total. Cooperation is particularly prominent through the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, being built by Russia’s Rosatom, and the TurkStream natural gas pipeline, which carries Russian gas to Türkiye and Europe.

Ankara aims to begin using electricity generated at Akkuyu in 2027.

Russia is also the largest market for Türkiye’s construction contractors. Between 1972 and September 2026, Turkish companies undertook 2,190 projects in Russia worth a combined $103.3 billion.

Turkish investments in Russia span textiles, banking, tourism, food, household appliances, glass manufacturing and construction materials.

Russia also remains Türkiye’s leading source of foreign visitors. The number of Russian visitors rose steadily from 4.6 million in 2021 to 6.9 million in 2025, up from 6.7 million in 2024.