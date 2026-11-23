Search continues for escaped lioness in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district

ISTANBUL

Search teams equipped with thermal imaging cameras and specialist veterinarians are scouring a wooded area in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district for a loose lioness, as authorities close nearby roads and warn residents to remain indoors.

The search began on the evening of Nov. 22 after a resident in the Uskumruköy neighborhood called Türkiye’s 112 Emergency Call Center to report seeing a lion. Security camera footage subsequently showed an animal believed to be a female lion roaming the area, prompting an operation involving gendarmerie units, wildlife protection officials and municipal teams.

Teams searched the surrounding forest throughout the night using thermal cameras, briefly detecting the lioness before losing track of it in dense vegetation.

Authorities said they have since narrowed down the animal’s location within the wooded area as capture efforts continue. Specialist veterinarians are on standby to sedate the lioness with tranquilizer darts, while gendarmerie units have closed several roads in Uskumruköy to pedestrian and vehicle traffic as part of security measures.

Sarıyer Mayor Oktay Aksu urged residents to exercise caution after the animal was spotted near the center of Uskumruköy, adding that authorities have yet to determine its origin and advising locals to stay indoors.

Initial assessments suggest the lioness may have escaped from a private property, possibly the garden of a villa in the neighborhood. Investigators are reviewing security camera footage to determine who owns the animal and how it escaped. Keeping lions as private pets is prohibited in Türkiye.

The incident has also drawn attention to the risks associated with illegal wildlife trade and keeping exotic animals in residential areas.

Zeynel Arslangündoğdu, a professor at Istanbul University’s Faculty of Forestry, told the daily Hürriyet that the visibility of wildlife trafficking cases had increased over the years, although this did not necessarily mean the practice itself had become more widespread. He noted that illegal trade in birds of prey, including falcons and owls, as well as snakes and other exotic species, had existed in Türkiye for decades.

According to Arslangündoğdu, lions and tigers are often smuggled while still young, with maritime shipping frequently used in wildlife trafficking. Road transport is another method, while snakes are sometimes smuggled in luggage through air travel. He said keeping dangerous exotic animals and trafficking protected wildlife were criminal offenses.

The professor also warned that an escaped lioness could pose risks beyond potential attacks on residents and visitors. Animals introduced into environments where they do not naturally belong can carry pathogens and transmit diseases to humans and other wildlife.

An escaped predator could also disrupt the local ecosystem, he said, noting that Istanbul’s forests do not have the natural prey populations on which a lion would normally depend. The animal could therefore hunt other wildlife, potentially upsetting the area’s ecological balance.