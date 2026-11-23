European elections could shift EU balance of power

MADRID

Spain’s Nov. 29 election will open a series of votes in four of the European Union’s largest countries that could strengthen nationalist and far-right parties and complicate agreement on the bloc’s budget, enlargement and support for Ukraine.

France, Poland and Italy are due to hold elections in 2027. Together, the four countries account for 47.5 percent of the EU’s population.

In Spain, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, in power since 2018, faces a difficult contest amid public frustration over housing costs and corruption scandals.

The conservative People’s Party leads recent polls, with Sánchez’s Socialists in second place and far-right Vox a potential coalition partner for the opposition. Several surveys published ahead of the vote suggest the People’s Party and Vox could together exceed the 176 seats needed for an absolute majority in the 350-seat lower house.

France’s presidential election follows in April, with President Emmanuel Macron unable to seek a third consecutive term.

Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Rally leads recent Ifop polling, with Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the hard-left France Unbowed party, her nearest challenger.

The surveys test several possible candidate lineups, however, and the eventual runoff remains uncertain.

Left-wing lawmaker François Ruffin withdrew on Nov. 21 after failing to secure a broad primary across the left.

He did not endorse another candidate.

In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s Civic Coalition leads polls ahead of parliamentary elections due next year, though the date has yet to be set.

The opposition Law and Justice party and the far-right Confederation and Confederation of the Polish Crown could challenge Tusk’s government.

Divisions among the parties remain an obstacle to forming an alternative coalition. Tusk has also faced repeated vetoes of government legislation by President Karol Nawrocki.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who took office in 2022, is seeking a second term in elections expected in 2027.

Her government suffered a setback in March when voters rejected its judicial reforms in a referendum. She also faces competition on her right from former general Roberto Vannacci’s National Future party, which advocates ending military support for Ukraine and tougher measures against migrants.

Changes of government could alter the balance in the European Council, where national leaders set the EU’s political direction.

Stefan Lehne, a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, has warned that more Euroskeptic governments could make agreement on financing, security and enlargement harder to reach. Decisions on the EU’s long-term budget and admission of new members require unanimous approval.

But electoral gains would not necessarily produce a united bloc. Lehne noted that Europe’s radical-right parties remain sharply divided over Russia’s war against Ukraine.