Armenia adds energy links to US-backed corridor

YEREVAN

U.S. President Donald Trump (C), Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (L), and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (R) sign the joint declaration peace roadmap following their trilateral meeting at the White House in Washington, United States on Aug. 8, 2025. (Azerbaijan Presidency / AA Photo)

Armenia formally launched the U.S.-backed Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) initiative on Nov. 22, with plans to connect its electricity grid to those of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

“Energy and electricity transit will be an important component” of the initiative, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a public discussion on Nov. 21, adding that Armenia would connect its power network to those of its two neighbors.

Armenia is already connected to Georgia’s electricity network and is investing in improving the efficiency of its power transmission infrastructure, he said.

Pashinyan described energy transformation as a strategic priority, saying the expansion of renewable energy would help strengthen the country’s energy independence.

The TRIPP initiative aims to establish a multimodal transport and infrastructure corridor linking mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenian territory and onward to Türkiye.

The project encompasses road, railway and electricity infrastructure, while the possibility of natural gas and oil pipelines remains subject to future discussions.

The initiative stems from a declaration signed by Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev in Washington in August 2025 in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump. The agreement laid the groundwork for regional connectivity as Armenia and Azerbaijan pursued normalization and broader economic cooperation.