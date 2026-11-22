Türkiye, EU conduct technical talks for visa liberalization: Fidan

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke in a televised interview on private broadcaster TGRT Haber over the weekend. (AA Photo)

Türkiye’s top diplomat has announced that technical talks with the European Union are underway to secure visa-free Schengen travel for Turkish citizens, reiterating Ankara’s commitment to meeting the final six criteria for visa liberalization.

“Our colleagues at the Directorate for EU Affairs [of the Foreign Ministry] are currently discussing the drafts we prepared with the Europeans at a technical level. There are also technical processes underway like this,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a televised interview on private broadcaster TGRT Haber over the weekend.

Fidan’s statement followed last week’s meeting of the Local Schengen Cooperation (LSC) group in Ankara that brought together Schengen diplomatic missions and the EU delegation with the Turkish officials for the first time.

Under a visa-waiver deal reached between Ankara and Brussels in the mid-2010s, Türkiye has fulfilled 66 of the 72 required benchmarks. However, growing political tensions between the two sides stalled Ankara’s progress on the remaining criteria, at times making it even harder for Turkish citizens to obtain visas for Schengen countries.

Fidan noted that annual Schengen visa applications from Turkish citizens have surpassed 1.2 million, with roughly 15 percent ending in rejection.

The minister pointed to the growing influence of far-right policies on migration rules, noting that these shifts disproportionately impact applications from young people and students.

“There are a few remaining issues we need to finalize for visa liberalization to take effect, which we must pass through parliament. Our president [Erdoğan] has also given instructions for this to be done, and inter-agency work led by [Vice President Cevdet] Yılmaz has already been completed,” he said.

The six remaining benchmarks Türkiye needs to meet concern several areas of legislation, law enforcement and judicial cooperation. They include revising the country’s counterterrorism legislation and practices, particularly narrowing the legal definition of terrorism, to bring them into line with EU standards and European Court of Human Rights case law.

Türkiye must also update its personal data protection legislation to meet EU requirements, a step considered necessary for broader cooperation between law enforcement authorities. Another outstanding condition is the conclusion of an operational cooperation agreement with Europol, the EU’s law enforcement agency, which would allow the exchange of personal data.

The remaining criteria also include implementing recommendations by the Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption (GRECO), particularly those concerning transparency and political financing, and ensuring effective judicial cooperation in criminal matters with all EU member states, including the Greek Cypriot administration.

The final benchmark requires Türkiye to fully and effectively implement the EU-Türkiye Readmission Agreement, including provisions on the return of third-country nationals who entered the EU irregularly after transiting through Türkiye.