Türkiye expands role in NATO command structure

ANKARA

Türkiye has increased its senior military representation in NATO’s command structure, according to a Defense Ministry booklet prepared for parliament’s budget deliberations.

The booklet said the allocation of rank stars for Turkish general and admiral posts within the alliance had risen from 9.5 to 14. It also outlined Türkiye’s contributions to NATO operations and plans for further deployments.

Presenting the ministry’s 2027 budget on Nov. 18, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said Turkish military personnel, operational experience and joint operations capabilities played an important role in NATO’s effectiveness.

“Türkiye will continue contributing to NATO’s transformation and working closely with our allies,” he said.

Türkiye has commanded NATO’s Black Sea Task Force since 2024 and plans to take command of the alliance’s standing maritime group operating in the Mediterranean and Aegean in the second half of 2028, according to the booklet.

Its NATO air mission in Estonia is due to end on Nov. 30, followed by a deployment to Romania starting Dec. 1.

Two consecutive rotations in Lithuania are planned between August 2027 and March 2028.

On land, Türkiye contributes mechanized infantry companies to NATO’s forward forces in Hungary and Bulgaria, a civil-military cooperation team in Slovakia and an air defense element in Poland.

The booklet also listed command and deputy command responsibilities in NATO’s Kosovo Force, contributions to the alliance’s Iraq mission and Operation Sea Guardian, and support for NATO’s security assistance and training effort for Ukraine.

More than 2,000 Turkish personnel participated in the Steadfast Dart 2026 exercise, the booklet said.

The ministry described the deployment as demonstrating Türkiye’s capacity to contribute to security in Central Europe as well as NATO’s southern flank.