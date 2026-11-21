Orhan Pamuk’s ‘My Name Is Red’ explored at US conference

ISTANBUL

A special edition of ‘My Name Is Red’ was published in the United States.

Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk’s novel “My Name Is Red” was the focus of an international conference in the United States marking the 25th anniversary of its English-language publication, bringing together scholars from different disciplines.

Titled “The Color of Words,” the conference was held at Duke University and brought together experts in Ottoman literature, art history and Islamic painting, according to a statement by Yapı Kredi Culture and Arts.

Hosted by Duke University professor Erdağ Göknar, who translated the novel into English, the two-day event examined the relationship between literature and art history in “My Name Is Red,” the Ottoman and Persian miniature traditions, and the novel’s reception by readers in different parts of the world.

Pamuk delivered the opening address, discussing the writing process behind the novel. Following the conference, he said he had closely followed the presentations on Ottoman and Persian miniatures and taken notes throughout the event.

The second day opened with a keynote address titled “Meaning and Melancholy” by Homi K. Bhabha of Harvard University.

Historian Edhem Eldem examined Ottoman costume books through the clothing of the novel’s character Esther, while Esra Akçan of Cornell University discussed theories of perspective in the book. Tunç Şen of Columbia University explored the concept of “engüşt-i hayret,” an expression of astonishment in Persian miniature painting.

Professor Eileen Chow discussed the novel’s reach among Asian readers, noting that its Chinese translation alone has sold more than 1 million copies.

One of the conference’s notable presentations came from Massumeh Farhad, chief curator of Islamic art at the Smithsonian’s Freer Gallery of Art. Focusing on the fictional painter Siyavuş, Farhad examined the character’s personality, paintings and signature practices, exploring the role of miniature art in the novel’s narrative.

Pamuk also expressed his pleasure at reuniting with art historian Marianna Shreve Simpson, whose research on Persian painting helped shape his novel.

Special 25th-anniversary edition published

Coinciding with the conference, a special edition of “My Name Is Red” was published in the United States to mark 25 years since its English-language release.

Translated by Göknar, the novel was reissued by Vintage Books, the paperback imprint of Pamuk’s publisher Random House. The anniversary edition features a new foreword by Pamuk examining the book’s reception in the United States and around the world.