Side of luxury money can’t buy

EBRU ERKE

What makes a hotel truly exceptional? Its Michelin-starred restaurants, historic architecture or impeccable service? As The Peninsula Hong Kong approaches its centennial, its Managing Director, Vincent Pimont, offers a perspective that extends well beyond hospitality, from the preservation of culinary heritage to the value of human connection. The question is simple: Which elements of luxury can be purchased and which can only be cultivated over time?

You can buy the finest marble, commission the world’s most celebrated architects, equip every room with cutting-edge technology and put Michelin-starred chefs in charge of your restaurants. With a sufficiently generous budget, almost every visible expression of luxury can be recreated. But can you buy a hotel’s soul?

Opened in 1928, The Peninsula Hong Kong will celebrate its centennial in 2028. Over nearly a century, it has become part of the city’s social history. Having previously managed Peninsula properties in Beijing and Paris, Vincent Pimont, Managing Director of The Peninsula Hong Kong, believes that what truly distinguishes a hotel is not grandeur but human connection. “The most difficult thing to copy is not what our guests see, but what they feel.” Grandeur can be purchased. The instincts, relationships and traditions developed over generations cannot be replicated quite so easily.

One way to understand a hotel’s character is through its restaurants. Gaddi’s, The Peninsula’s French restaurant established in 1953, and Spring Moon, its Cantonese restaurant opened in 1986, offer two examples of the relationship between gastronomy and time. For Pimont, longevity does not mean resisting change. Menus, ingredients and techniques may evolve, but a restaurant must remain faithful to what defines it. At Gaddi’s, that means tableside service and culinary craftsmanship; at Spring Moon, the authenticity of Cantonese cuisine and the skills behind it. Yet longevity alone does not confer cultural significance. What matters is how knowledge survives. A restaurant’s history becomes meaningful when it continues to shape what happens in its kitchen today.

At Spring Moon, the preservation of traditional dim sum, tea culture and regional culinary knowledge illustrates this distinction. Pimont believes that major hotels can play a role in passing a city’s gastronomic heritage to future generations. But the more important question is not how long a recipe has existed; it is whether there will be another generation of cooks who know how to prepare it properly. There is a fine line between preserving a culinary tradition and placing it behind museum glass. A living tradition must allow room for evolution while ensuring that craftsmanship is passed on.

The importance of people becomes even clearer in a story connected to Gaddi’s. According to Pimont, Chan Pak, who welcomed guests when the hotel first opened in 1928, remained with The Peninsula for more than four decades and eventually became the manager of Gaddi’s. Even today, some employees have parents or grandparents who worked at the hotel. Pimont describes the transmission of service culture as a form of apprenticeship. Procedures can be taught, but anticipating a guest’s needs, noticing the smallest details and knowing precisely when to act are skills acquired through experience. Sometimes the most valuable knowledge in a hotel is not found in its archives, but in the memory of someone who has walked the same corridors for decades.

Yet having a long history does not mean preserving every custom. There was once a Cathay Pacific check-in counter in the hotel’s lobby, allowing guests to complete their flight formalities without leaving the building. As travel habits changed, the service disappeared. The tea dances that once brought Hong Kong residents together are also gone, while the tradition of afternoon tea in the lobby continues. Pimont’s philosophy is straightforward: “If something only made sense in one era, we thank it and move on.” The real skill lies in knowing what remains relevant. Nostalgia and continuity are not the same thing.

His definition of contemporary luxury is equally revealing. A guest arriving in Hong Kong at six in the morning does not want to wait until three in the afternoon to enter their room. The Peninsula Time concept was designed around precisely this understanding. For Pimont, “real luxury is taking away the waiting and the compromises.” The privilege here is not another extravagant amenity, but respect for a guest’s time and the ability to resolve a problem before it becomes one.

The group’s approach to expansion raises a related question about the relationship between growth and longevity. Pimont explains that CEO Benjamin Vuchot does not believe in expanding simply for the sake of expansion and that the group thinks in decades rather than quarters. He points to The Peninsula Istanbul, which opened in 2023, as an example of the desire to avoid creating replicas. Interior designer Zeynep Fadıllıoğlu, art consultant Çağla Saraç, fashion designer Arzu Kaprol and chef Fatih Tutak all contributed to its identity. But belonging to a city requires more than incorporating elements of its aesthetic heritage. Is a hotel’s local identity something that can be designed before opening day, or is it something that emerges through years of interaction with the city? The Hong Kong example suggests that the latter may matter far more.

The Peninsula’s own history reflects that evolving relationship. Initially welcoming travelers arriving by train and ship, the hotel gradually became one of Hong Kong’s social gathering places. In the 1960s and 1970s, its basement nightclub, The Scene, was part of the city’s nightlife. Today, the lobby continues to bring different generations together. Pimont sees this as a reciprocal relationship: The city pushes the hotel to evolve, while the hotel contributes to the city’s social life. The significance of an institution’s past ultimately depends on how it continues to find a place in the present.

Finally, I asked Pimont a question. Imagine taking away the Rolls-Royces, the marble, the chandeliers, the silverware, the restaurants, even the historic building itself. If he could preserve just one thing that would allow The Peninsula to remain The Peninsula, what would it be?

His answer was just two words: “Our people.”