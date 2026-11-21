Trump says Putin wants peace after deadly Russian strikes

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Nov. 20 that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to end the war in Ukraine, after an overnight Russian attack killed at least nine people and damaged three bridges in Kiev.

“He’d love to end the war,” Trump told reporters at the White House, a day after meeting Putin in China.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched more than 110 missiles, including 27 ballistic missiles, and more than 400 drones in one of the largest attacks of the war.

Ukrainian authorities reported seven deaths in Kiev and two in Lviv, with 30 people injured nationwide. The strikes disrupted electricity, heating and water supplies in the capital.

A separate attack on Kryvyi Rih late on Nov. 20 killed a seven-year-old boy and a 20-year-old paramedic and injured 52 people, local authorities said in an update on Nov. 21.

Putin had threatened retaliation for Ukrainian attacks earlier in the week on the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to Crimea, the peninsula Moscow annexed in 2014.

Trump had urged European leaders to contact Putin directly during a Nov. 19 phone call to a Berlin meeting, Axios reported. Calling from Air Force One as he returned from China, he encouraged German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to speak to Putin to help reach an agreement.

The Berlin meeting brought together Zelensky, European leaders and U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss efforts to end the war and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Kushner said afterward that he believed Moscow was comfortable with guarantees modeled on NATO’s Article 5 collective defense provision.

But Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Nov. 20 that even a form of “quasi-membership” of NATO for Ukraine would be unacceptable to Moscow.

Trump declined to discuss the details of security guarantees, saying a peace deal had to be reached first.