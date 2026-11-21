Netanyahu presses Trump for new Iran strikes: reports

JERUSALEM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing U.S. President Donald Trump to back fresh strikes on Iran, according to media reports, while Trump has signaled he could wait until the new year to decide.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that Netanyahu had told security officials an operation against Iran was “unavoidable.”

The broadcaster quoted an unnamed senior Israeli military officer as saying joint plans had been approved by the Israeli military and U.S. Central Command, but the two sides were awaiting Trump’s decision.

CBS News reported that Israel preferred joint action, but Trump’s decision and the operation’s scope remained unclear.

“I am not rushing into any decision,” Trump told Axios on Nov. 19. “We will see what happens after the beginning of the year.”

At a White House news conference on Nov. 20, Trump said Tehran wanted an agreement to end hostilities, but not one he considered acceptable.

U.S. Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper met Israeli military chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Mossad director Roman Gofman in Tel Aviv on Nov. 18, the Israeli military said.

Gofman also lobbied for joint strikes during a visit to Washington the previous week, Reuters reported, citing two people briefed on the visit.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei rejected Trump’s suggestion that Tehran might be developing chemical or biological weapons, comparing the allegations to those used to justify the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Trump offered no public evidence for the claim.

In a Nov. 19 post on X, Baqaei recalled then-U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell’s presentation to the U.N. Security Council on Iraq’s alleged weapons of mass destruction and urged the international community to learn from the war.