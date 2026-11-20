Trump puts off decision on fresh Iran strikes until next year

WASHINGTON, DC

U.S. President Donald Trump (AA Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled that he will postpone a decision on further military action against Iran until after the start of the new year, despite ongoing tensions and mounting domestic political pressure.

Trump on Nov. 19 that any decision on launching another round of major strikes against Iran would be delayed until next year, pushing back a timeline he had previously indicated could hinge on the outcome of this month’s U.S. midterm elections.

Asked by Reuters in an interview whether Washington was considering fresh strikes, Trump said: “Well, I’ll talk to you about it after the beginning of the year.”

“We’ve got time,” added Trump, speaking aboard his plane while returning to Washington from a visit to China.

Trump has sent mixed signals in recent weeks, at times threatening to intensify military action against Iran while also suggesting that hostilities could be brought to an end.

Meanwhile, Washington and Tehran remain locked in a standoff over efforts to reach a settlement.

The U.S. president conveyed a similar message in two other interviews. “We’ll see what happens after Jan. 1,” he told Fox News in an interview broadcast on Nov. 19.

In a separate interview with a reporter from Axios and Israel’s News 12, he said: “I’m not rushing to make any decisions on Iran.”

Before the Nov. 3 congressional elections, Trump had repeatedly argued that Iran might show greater willingness to negotiate an agreement to end the eight-month conflict once the vote was over.