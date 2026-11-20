Fidan, EU envoy discuss Cyprus issue in Ankara

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with the European Commission’s envoy for the Cyprus issue, Raffaele Fitto, in Ankara on Nov. 20, amid continued disagreements over efforts to revive negotiations on the divided island.

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry announced the meeting but did not provide details about the discussions.

The talks were expected to address the possibility of restarting Cyprus negotiations and modernizing the Customs Union between Türkiye and the European Union.

According to media reports, the European Commission was preparing to consider launching discussions on updating the Customs Union if Türkiye returned to negotiations that collapsed in Switzerland’s Crans-Montana in 2017.

However, Ankara continues to advocate a two-state solution for Cyprus, putting it at odds with the internationally backed framework of a two-community federation.

A day before meeting Fitto, Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s position on Cyprus during a parliamentary session, describing the dispute as a matter of national importance for Ankara.

He argued that the island “has two separate peoples, two republics and two states,” adding that Türkiye “seeks a fair and lasting solution.”

Fidan also pledged that Ankara would continue supporting Turkish Cypriots.

The Cyprus dispute has remained unresolved for more than five decades despite repeated U.N.-brokered efforts to reach a settlement. The latest comprehensive round of negotiations collapsed in Crans-Montana in 2017 without an agreement.

A new diplomatic process was launched in 2025 at the initiative of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, focusing on identifying areas of practical cooperation between the two communities and building mutual trust.

The leaders of the island’s two communities agreed to open two new crossing points during a three-hour meeting with Guterres’ personal envoy on Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, in the U.N.-controlled buffer zone on Nov. 9.

The Turkish Cypriot administration declared independence on Nov. 15, 1983. It is recognized only by Türkiye.