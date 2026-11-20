Sözcü TV executives released under judicial control

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court released senior executives of opposition-leaning Sözcü TV under judicial control measures on Nov. 20, days after the broadcaster was placed under trustee administration as part of an investigation into alleged links to the FETÖ terrorist organization.

Police raided Sözcü TV’s headquarters in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district on Nov. 17, detaining four executives and employees.

In a statement, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said an investigation was underway into Burak Akbay, the owner of Sözcü television channel, on charges of “establishing or managing a terrorist organization” and “propagandizing for a terrorist organization.”

The prosecutor’s office alleged that Akbay launched Sözcü TV and the newspaper in line with the objectives, information and instructions of the network led by the FETÖ terrorist organization and that he held a managerial position within the organization.

After three days in the custody, the police completed procedures for four suspects; Funda Tuncer Sıdalı, chair of Sözcü TV’s board of directors, Asım Akgül, the channel’s former general manager, Yonca Yücekaleli, financial affairs director of Sözcü newspaper, and İsmail Öz, a former authorized signatory for companies under the Sözcü Media Group .

All four were subsequently released under judicial control, subject to a travel ban preventing them from leaving the country and a requirement to report regularly to the authorities.

Ersan Barkın, a lawyer representing Sözcü Group, said the investigation stemmed from a case launched in 2016. He noted that acquittals were issued after the Supreme Court of Appeals overturned the previous rulings.

A statement published on Sözcü.com.tr also confirmed that the television channel and the news website were placed under trustee control, while the group’s newspapers, Sözcü, Tavır and Korkusuz, remained unaffected.