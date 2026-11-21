Şimşek pledges to sustain gains in external balance

ANKARA

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on Nov. 20 that Türkiye’s gross external debt was expected to equal 31.1 percent of GDP for the third quarter, well below the long-term average of 44.5 percent.

In a social media post assessing external debt data, Şimşek also forecast that gross external financing needs would fall to 16.1 percent of GDP in 2026, compared with a long-term average of 20.1 percent.

The current account deficit was expected to remain just above 2 percent of GDP this year, below its long-term average of 3.2 percent, despite what he described as the largest energy supply shock in recent history.

Şimşek said the government’s economic program had strengthened Türkiye’s resilience. Policies supporting domestic and renewable energy production and high-value-added exports would continue to sustain improvements in the external balance, he added.

Central Bank figures released the same day showed that gross external debt rose 1.4 percent from the previous quarter to $549.2 billion at the end of September.

Private sector external debt increased 1.7 percent to $322.2 billion, while public sector debt rose 1.2 percent to $203.8 billion.

The Central Bank’s external liabilities increased 0.5 percent to $23.2 billion.

Long-term external debt stood at $376.1 billion, while short-term debt totaled $173.1 billion.

Loans accounted for the largest share of the total debt stock, at 46.5 percent.