Türkiye's gross external debt rises to $549.2 bln in 3rd quarter

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Türkiye's gross external debt rose 1.4 percent from the previous quarter to $549.2 billion at the end of September, the Turkish Central Bank said on Nov. 20.

The country's external debt increased by $7.8 billion from $541.4 billion at the end of June, according to the bank's quarterly external debt statistics.

The private sector accounted for more than two-thirds of the quarterly increase, with its external debt rising 1.7 percent, or $5.4 billion, to $322.2 billion.

Long-term borrowing accounted for $3.9 billion of the increase, bringing the private sector's long-term external debt to $210.8 billion.

Public sector external debt rose 1.2 percent to $203.8 billion, while the central bank's external liabilities increased 0.5 percent to $23.2 billion.

Across all borrowers, long-term external debt increased 1.4 percent to $376.1 billion, representing 68.5 percent of Türkiye's total gross external debt.

Short-term external debt rose 1.5 percent to $173.1 billion.

Loans accounted for the largest share of the debt stock at 46.5 percent, followed by debt securities at 19.7 percent and currency and deposits at 16.8 percent, according to the central bank.

The US dollar accounted for 48.9 percent of Türkiye's gross external debt, making it the largest currency of denomination.

The euro represented 29.1 percent, followed by the Turkish lira at 12.2 percent and other currencies at 9.8 percent.

The bank's payment projections showed that principal repayments on loans and debt securities were concentrated at maturities of 24 months or longer

Türkiye's gross external debt expected at 31.1 percent of GDP in 3Q

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said Friday he expects Türkiye's gross external debt to have stood at 31.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of September, well below the long-term average of 44.5 percent.

In a social media post, Simsek said the improvement in Türkiye's current account balance had helped ease its external debt burden. He expects the country's gross external financing needs to fall to 16.1 percent of GDP in 2026, compared with a long-term average of 20.1 percent.

Simsek forecast a current account deficit of just over 2 percent of GDP this year, below the long-term average of 3.2 percent, despite what he described as the largest energy supply shock in recent history.

He said the government would continue to support domestic and renewable energy production and high-value-added exports to sustain the improvement in Türkiye's external balance.