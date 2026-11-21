Massive cleanup uncovers ancient layers beneath Hagia Sophia

ISTANBUL

Cleaning work has been carried out in the Vezir Garden and West Garden sections, with nearly 3,000 tonnes of fill material removed.

Nearly 3,000 tons of debris have been cleared to reveal a 420-meter network of historic tunnels beneath Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia, according to Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who recently inspected the restoration site.

The work, part of what the ministry describes as the most comprehensive restoration project in the history of the Turkish Republic, has revealed previously unexplored spaces and architectural layers that may predate the current Hagia Sophia structure.

Ersoy said cleaning work had been carried out in the Vezir Garden and West Garden sections, with nearly 3,000 tonnes of fill material removed.

The underground network is believed to have played an important role in the city’s historic water distribution and rainwater drainage systems, offering new insights into Istanbul’s infrastructure in earlier periods.

One of the significant findings came from a hypogeum, an underground burial structure in the Vezir Garden section. Excavations there have been completed, revealing architectural layers that officials believe may belong to a period predating the existing Hagia Sophia.

The main chamber is roughly 8 meters long and 8 meters wide. Two channels extend east and west from the structure. Cleaning of the eastern channel, which is about 25 meters long, has been completed, while work continues on the western channel.

In the West Garden section, researchers have identified six separate spaces and nine associated tunnels. Seven of the tunnels have been cleared of accumulated earth, while documentation work has been carried out in the remaining two.

The total length of the cleared tunnel network has reached 420 meters. The longest section, Tunnel 4, measures 180 meters and runs parallel to Hagia Sophia’s entrance facade, extending from in front of the Fatih Madrasa towards the visitor entrance.

Researchers believe the tunnel may have been connected to a historic Roman road, although further investigation is needed to establish its original function.

Restoration teams have also repaired damaged vaults and reinforced sections of the tunnels with stainless steel supports. Work on structural repairs and documentation is continuing.

Ersoy said the restoration also involved assessing the underground structures’ ventilation capacity. Technical studies found that the existing underground outlet could provide only 3.6 percent of the minimum airflow required by the building.

The ministry is also planning to make some of the underground areas accessible to visitors.

“We plan to prepare an exhibition project to bring suitable underground sections together with visitors,” Ersoy said, adding that preservation of the structure and visitor safety would remain the priority.