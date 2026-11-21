Istanbul Modern explores the city’s changing identity through art

ISTANBUL

The selection brings together works by artists who have lived in or visited Istanbul.

Istanbul Modern’s new exhibition “The Flowing City” charts three centuries of urban transformation, bringing together artworks from the 18th century to the present to tell the story of a metropolis in constant motion.

Drawing on the museum’s collection, the exhibition explores how Istanbul has been seen and depicted over the centuries and how its image has evolved over time.

Examining the role of the Bosphorus, the Golden Horn and the city’s freshwater ecosystems in shaping Istanbul’s visual and cultural identity, the selection brings together works by artists who have lived in or visited the city, presenting it as a meeting point shaped by cultural exchange.

Istanbul Modern curators Ümit Mesci and Nilay Dursun organized the exhibition.

Speaking at a press preview at the museum, Mesci said the exhibition primarily approaches Istanbul through the theme of water, while also examining its cultural and architectural history and its built and natural environments through works spanning three centuries.

He noted that the city has served as a meeting point for different cultures over centuries, adding that the exhibition features artists from diverse geographical backgrounds.

Works by leading Turkish impressionists featured

Dursun said the exhibition includes works depicting Istanbul’s northern districts, with views stretching from the shores of the Bosphorus toward the Golden Horn, as well as works inspired by and exploring the city’s freshwater ecosystems.

Staging the exhibition at Istanbul Modern in Karaköy carries particular significance, she noted, given the museum’s position where the Bosphorus meets the Golden Horn.

The introductory section features views of Haydarpaşa, Kadıköy, Salacak, Vaniköy, Mihrabat and Göksu. Works by leading figures of Turkish impressionism, including Hoca Ali Rıza, Nazmi Ziya Güran, Fahri Kaptan, Hasan Vecih Bereketoğlu and Hikmet Onat, are also on display.

Dursun noted that several of the historical painters featured were “guest artists” of the Ottoman era, underscoring Istanbul’s centuries-old draw as a creative crossroads for diverse talent.

Istanbul Modern Board Chair Oya Eczacıbaşı said the city’s history has been shaped by a deep-rooted water culture centered on the Bosphorus, the Golden Horn and the Marmara Sea.

She noted that the museum, which opened in Karaköy in 2004 and moved into its new building in 2023, approaches water not merely as an element shaping the city but as a fundamental value shaping life and collective memory.

Works by Yolande Ardissone, Carlo Bossoli, Fabius Brest, Cevat Erkul and Jean-Baptiste Vanmour, dating from the 18th to the 20th centuries, are being shown at Istanbul Modern for the first time.

Other highlights include “From Shadows to Light,” a book bringing together previously unpublished photographs of Istanbul and the Princes’ Islands by Albert Barry, printed in a limited edition of just 35 copies.

The exhibition also features a reconfigured installation by Aslı Çavuşoğlu; an installation documenting TUNCA and Guido Casaretto’s 2005 performance “Floating Shanty”; and works by International Artist Residency Program participants Monica Baptista, Lundahl & Seitl and Dimitris Skyllas, all presented for the first time.

In the museum’s foyer, visitors are welcomed by Piknik Works’ “Performative Drawing #4: Currents,” Sena Başöz’s video “Sea Bird,” and Volkan Arslan’s multichannel installation focusing on fountains.

Also featuring works by artists including Abdülmecid Efendi, Şeref Akdik, Naile Akıncı, Aliye Berger, Mıgırdiç Givanian, Karin Kneffel, Othmar Pferschy and İrem Tok, “The Flowing City” will remain on view until June 27, 2027.