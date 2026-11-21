Ella Langley dominates 2026 Country Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Ella Langley poses in the press room with the awards during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov 18.

Alabama-born singer Ella Langley was the big winner at the 60th Country Music Association (CMA) Awards on Nov.19, taking home five major prizes, including entertainer of the year, at a ceremony held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.



Langley also won single and song of the year for her hit “Choosin’ Texas,” female vocalist of the year and album of the year for “Dandelion.”



Accepting the night’s top honor, Langley joked: “At this point, I’m sick of me. I could quit tomorrow and have the best career of my life.” Host Lainey Wilson, last year’s entertainer of the year, celebrated her victory with a bedazzled broom, saying: “I told you, you was going to sweep, girl!”



Taylor Swift also made a much-anticipated return to the CMA stage, performing “I Knew It, I Knew You,” her song for the film “Toy Story 5,” alongside a snippet of her 2006 country hit “Our Song.” It was her first performance at the ceremony in 13 years.



The evening opened with a tribute to country music icon Dolly Parton, who died in August at the age of 80. Wilson and legendary singer-songwriter Vince Gill performed Parton’s classic “I Will Always Love You.”



Other highlights included performances by Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert, who teamed up for “Horses & Divorces,” and Mumford & Sons, who joined Chris Stapleton for “Here.”



Stephen Wilson Jr. won best new artist, while the Red Clay Strays took home the vocal group award for the second consecutive year. Brooks & Dunn won vocal duo of the year for the 17th time and later received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.