Erdoğan says effective judicial system key to social peace

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the official opening of a courthouse in Istanbul’s Gaziosmanpaşa district on Nov. 21, 2026. (AA Photo)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov. 21 said a judicial system that operates fairly, effectively and inspires public confidence was essential to social peace, as he attended the official opening of a courthouse in Istanbul’s Gaziosmanpaşa district.

“An accurate, fair and effective judicial system that inspires confidence across all segments of society is the key to social peace and harmony,” Erdoğan said in his speech at the ceremony.

He said justice was the foundation of strong societies and states, adding that no system could survive without justice at its center.

Erdoğan said government investments and judicial reforms were aimed at ensuring justice was delivered without delay, with efforts focusing on shortening trial periods through legislative changes, digital transformation and administrative measures.

He cited the Justice Ministry’s recent initiatives, including a mobile service and closer monitoring of target timeframes for court proceedings.

The president said the government had increased the total indoor floor space of judicial service buildings from 569,000 square meters 24 years ago to 6.19 million square meters through investments.

Türkiye has spent more than 226 billion Turkish Liras on 306 courthouse buildings nationwide since 2002, he said.

Erdoğan also outlined judicial infrastructure projects completed or underway in Istanbul, including courthouses in Küçükçekmece, Kadıköy, Çatalca, Bakırköy, Silivri, Çağlayan and Istanbul’s Anatolian side.

The government also plans to begin construction of a new courthouse in Büyükçekmece following the completion of the tender process.

The newly opened Gaziosmanpaşa Courthouse covers around 90,000 square meters of indoor space and consists of 29 floors, including seven basement levels, Erdoğan said.

The building houses 160 prosecutors’ offices, 136 judges’ offices and 14 offices for presiding judges of high criminal courts. It also has 113 courtrooms, two larger hearing halls with a combined capacity of 360 people and parking space for 317 vehicles.

The courthouse will serve 1.79 million people across the districts of Gaziosmanpaşa, Sultangazi, Eyüpsultan and Arnavutköy, he said.

Erdoğan also announced plans for additional judicial facilities in Istanbul, including a 300,000-square-meter building near the Çağlayan courthouse to accommodate growing demand.

He said the government was also planning to build a new courthouse covering approximately 200,000 square meters in Ümraniye, citing the growing number of cases and the resulting capacity constraints at the Istanbul Anatolian Courthouse.