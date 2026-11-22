Iconic Balat building in Istanbul listed for sale

ISTANBUL

A for-sale sign hangs on the distinctive corner building as pedestrians walk along the cobbled streets of Istanbul’s historic Balat neighborhood.

An iconic but long-neglected building at the intersection of two narrow streets in Istanbul’s historic Balat neighborhood has been listed for sale for 30 million Turkish Liras ($600,000), drawing interest from residents and tourists captivated by its distinctive architecture and frequent appearances in television series and films.

Located in the Fatih district on Istanbul’s historic peninsula, the building is among Balat’s most recognizable landmarks. Its unusual corner position and distinctive facade make it a popular photo spot, with both Turkish and foreign visitors regularly stopping in front of it. Despite its popularity, the property has remained vacant and in a deteriorating condition for years.

Researcher and archaeologist Ömer Faruk Yavaşçay said the building was one of the best-known structures in the neighborhood, possibly second only to the historic Fener Greek Orthodox College in terms of how frequently it is photographed.

He said the building appeared on maps dating back to the 1920s, although its exact construction date was unknown. It may have been built during the final years of the Ottoman Empire or in the early years of modern Türkiye.

Covering approximately 245 square meters, the structure has a ground floor and two visible upper levels, as well as a basement at the rear.

Yavaşçay called on people interested in preserving Istanbul’s cultural heritage to purchase and restore the property, suggesting it could be converted into a library, exhibition space or museum rather than a cafe.

Resident Sevil Bardak said the site had become a destination for fans recreating scenes filmed in the neighborhood. “We witness these shots hundreds of times throughout the day,” she said.

She added that a fountain seen in the TV series “Deli Yürek” (Crazy Heart) was initially built as a filming prop and was left behind once production ended.

The building continues to attract international visitors. Uno, a tourist from South Korea, described its appearance as unique and said he was impressed by its architecture.

According to an online property listing, the building has a net area of 210 square meters. It is advertised as a detached, four-story property with five rooms and a living room, and a separate title deed. The listing also indicates that it requires renovation.

While the asking price has generated interest, some visitors have questioned whether the property is worth 30 million liras, suggesting that its popularity and central location may be driving its valuation. Its future remains uncertain, with residents and heritage advocates hoping it will be restored and given a new cultural purpose.