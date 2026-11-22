Mexico captures drug kingpin on FBI's most wanted list

MEXICO CITY

This handout picture released by the Mexican Secretariat of National Defense shows Fausto Isidro Meza, alias “El Chapo Isidro“ (C), and other associates under guard upon their arrival at a military hangar at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City on November 21, 2026. (AFP/Mexican Secretariat of National Defense)

Mexico’s military has announced that it captured a drug kingpin on the FBI’s list of 10 most wanted fugitives in an operation that left four soldiers and seven suspected gunmen dead.



Fausto Isidro Meza, alias “Chapo Isidro,” was captured on Nov. 20 night during a special forces raid in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, along with his alleged second-in-command and a financial operator for his criminal organization.



The Mexican Defense Ministry said seven suspected attackers were killed and eight people arrested during the operation, including the three senior gang figures.



Four soldiers sent to reinforce security in the town of Guasave were also killed as gang members mounted fierce resistance to their leader’s arrest, it said.



The military seized a .50-caliber rifle, a grenade launcher, grenades, other firearms, drugs and cash. It said there were no reports of civilian casualties.



Chapo Isidro, 44, leads a drug trafficking organization affiliated with the Beltran Leyva gang and allied with one of two rival factions of the powerful Sinaloa cartel, according to U.S. and Mexican authorities.



He faces criminal charges in both Mexico and the United States.



The FBI had placed him on its list of 10 most wanted fugitives, while the U.S. State Department offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest.



The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration welcomed his capture as “a significant victory against one of Mexico’s most violent criminal networks.”