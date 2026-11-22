Trump vows to make ‘permanent’ deal with Iran, prevent future nuclear ambitions

Anadolu Agency - ISTANBUL

U.S. President Donald Trump (AA Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Nov. 21 that he intends to secure a “permanent” deal with Iran, insisting that no future American president should be able to allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Speaking in a phone interview with Fox News, Trump said his approach was shaped by what he described as Iran's repeated failure to honor agreements.

“We make a deal, and then they break the deal the next day,” he said, arguing that any new agreement must prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons regardless of who occupies the White House in the coming years.

“What I'm doing is I'm going to make it so that if we have an incompetent president in four years or 15 years or 20 years, I wouldn't make a deal that is going to be permanent,” Trump said.

He added that he would not allow a future administration to reverse course and permit Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Trump also addressed suggestions that Washington was pursuing regime change in Tehran, saying his administration had already dealt with successive groups of Iranian leadership.

“We're dealing with the third group, so you could call that the ultimate regime change,” he said, adding that the current figures were “probably ... more reasonable” but remained difficult to negotiate with.