Erdoğan says judicial reforms aim to shorten trials

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 21 that shortening trial times was a key goal of judicial reforms, warning that delayed justice weakens the bond between citizens and the state.

“Justice, above all, is what makes societies and states strong,” Erdoğan said at the opening of Gaziosmanpaşa Courthouse in Istanbul.

“No system can survive without justice at its center.”

He said legislative changes, digital upgrades and closer monitoring of target times for court cases were intended to reduce delays.

Investments in court buildings and equipment also aimed to help judicial staff provide faster and more effective services.

A fair and effective judiciary that commands the trust of all sections of society is essential to social peace, Erdoğan said.

He added that every public official, regardless of rank or position, had a duty to honor the trust placed in them by the public.

For the judiciary, that meant ensuring that people seeking help at a courthouse could obtain justice.

Erdoğan said modern buildings alone were insufficient, stressing that judges, prosecutors, lawyers and court staff would determine the quality of services provided.

The new courthouse brings together services previously housed in three separate buildings. It serves nearly 1.8 million people across the Gaziosmanpaşa, Sultangazi, Eyüpsultan and Arnavutköy districts, Erdoğan said.

The building covers about 90,000 square meters, with reception areas and courtrooms equipped with updated information technology systems.