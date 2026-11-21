92.7 pct of children in Türkiye use internet

ANKARA

Screen time reduces study time, about 42 percent of children say.

More than nine in 10 children in Türkiye use the internet, with social media, online videos and digital games among their main activities, according to a new official survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 20.

The findings come as Türkiye on Nov. 1 started implementing a new social media restriction barring children under 15 from accessing social media platforms. The regulation requires platforms to introduce age-verification measures and parental controls, as authorities seek to limit children’s exposure to online risks and excessive screen time.

TÜİK said internet use among children aged 6-17 reached 92.7 percent in 2026, rising to 96.9 percent among those aged 11-17 and standing at 86.6 percent among children aged 6-10.

The survey, which previously covered children aged 6-15, was expanded this year to include those up to 17. It also examined generative artificial intelligence use and cyberbullying for the first time.

Around 80 percent of children said they used a mobile phone or smartphone, with the figure reaching 89.8 percent among those aged 11-17. Among younger children, playing games was the leading reason for phone use, while browsing the internet topped the list among older children.

Video watching was the most common online activity, reported by 86.2 percent of regular internet users, followed by studying or preparing homework and presentations at 80.3 percent. Digital gaming was reported by 68.1 percent.

Social media use stood at 75.1 percent among regular internet users. Overall, 69.8 percent of children used social media, including 83.4 percent of those aged 11-17 and 50.2 percent of those aged 6-10.

The survey also highlighted the impact of screen time on children’s daily lives. Nearly half said they read fewer books because of time spent in front of screens, while 42.2 percent reported studying less and 33 percent spending less time with their families. A further 25.4 percent said they slept less.

Among children aged 11-17, 63 percent reported using generative AI. Education was the main purpose, cited by 88.1 percent of young users.

Cyberbullying was another concern: 10.2 percent of children said they had experienced it, while 4.6 percent admitted engaging in it and 23.6 percent said they had witnessed it. Among victims aged 11-17, 73.3 percent said the perpetrator was a friend or peer they knew in person. Hurtful or offensive messages were the most common form of abuse, reported by 80.3 percent of victims.