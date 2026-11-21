Türkiye blocks 1.95 bln lira share transfer in fund probe

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s financial crimes watchdog has blocked a transfer of shares worth 1.95 billion Turkish Liras involving London-based brokerage Gildencrest Capital, Istanbul prosecutors said on Nov. 21.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said the brokerage had transferred shares worth 504 million liras to a bank account in the Bahamas earlier this month.

Prosecutors ordered the amount involved in the blocked transfer to be deposited into a voluntary repayment account at the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF). They also sought international judicial assistance to recover assets transferred abroad.

Citing a report by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), the office said 21 billion liras had passed through Gildencrest’s Turkish bank accounts over nine years.

Of that total, 11.9 billion liras came from Tera Yatırım and 6.3 billion was deposited by 19 people, including Mehmed Nureddin Çevik, the statement said.

The brokerage was established in London as Tera Europe in 2011 and renamed Gildencrest Capital in 2024.

The report identified Emre Tezmen and Oğuz Tezmen as holders of 49 percent and 40 percent of the company, respectively.

Despite its London base, the brokerage was managed from Istanbul by Tera employees, prosecutors said.

A former company driver and an office clerk were listed as nominal heads of related companies, the office added.

Trade orders were routed from London through Switzerland-based Century City to Borsa Istanbul, according to the statement.

The transactions appeared under a foreign investor’s account without identifying the people behind them, while about 7.8 billion liras in share-trading profits accumulated abroad.

Prosecutors said 6.3 billion liras had been sent to accounts in Czechia and London, of which 2.2 billion returned to Türkiye. Of the 4.1 billion remaining abroad, 3.4 billion belonged to Tera Yatırım, the office said.

The statement also detailed payments made in early 2026: 4.5 billion liras to Enver Çevik’s Swiss account and 500 million liras to Muhammed Yarız’s Swiss account. Burhan Tunç Özkan received a further 1 billion liras around the same time, prosecutors said.