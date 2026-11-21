Hikers explore Cilicia Trail in southern Türkiye

MERSİN

Hikers cross a stone bridge along the Cilicia Trail in Mersin.

Hikers from across Türkiye gathered in the Mediterranean province of Mersin to traverse three routes of the Historic Cilicia Trail, an experience uniting history, nature and sport.

Mersin Municipality’s Youth and Sports Services Branch Directorate, under its Department of Culture, Arts and Social Affairs, runs the walks. The program included a 13-kilometer trek from Gülek Castle in Tarsus’ Kahramangülek area to Sarışıh Han.

Istanbul’s TrekinTurkey group spent three days exploring routes including Silifke’s Kızılgeçit-Sömek section of the Olba stage and the Göksu Delta’s Dalyan trail. Volunteers from the Cilicia Trail Preservation and Promotion Association guided the walks.

The Gülek route was challenging, trail coordinator Mustafa İslam Erişik said. Organizers plan walks almost weekly and will post announcements on the “MBB Etkinlik” Instagram page, with registration via QR codes and links.

Mersin residents Hasan Ünal and Nehir Fakı said they wanted to return. Ünal praised the historical explanations, while retired civil servant Turan Meriç, a regular participant in such outings, said he enjoyed the route.

Returning hiker Zeynep Erim described a walk of nearly 10 kilometers on the Kızılağaç-Sömek route through Lamos Canyon beside Limonlu Stream, with plane trees, autumn colors and a Roman bridge. “You are very lucky to have a municipality that puts effort into nature,” she said. Istanbul hiker İbrahim Ayyıldız also praised the route.

The network spans 53 villages, 33 archeological sites and dozens of canyons, Ali Rıza Demir said. He heads the association and the Mersin Zirve Mountaineering Sports Club. The trail links Roman-era Olba and Yörük culture in the Taurus Mountains with the Silk Road and coastal Aphrodite route.

Visitors stay in local hotels, eat in restaurants and cafes and buy villagers’ molasses and eggs. “The route will serve the city’s tourism, history and economy,” Demir said.