Board orders illegal structures removed from Cleopatra Bay

MUĞLA

An aerial view shows submerged ruins and boats in Cleopatra Bay.

Authorities have ordered the removal of unauthorized structures from Cleopatra Bay in Türkiye’s Aegean province of Muğla within three months, aiming to protect the first-degree archaeological site.

The Muğla Cultural Heritage Preservation Regional Board reviewed the unauthorized interventions at its Nov. 12 meeting. The decision covers the site and a registered bathhouse’s protection zone in Dalaman’s Kapıkargın neighborhood.

The order calls for the removal of unauthorized piers, walls, boats, wooden fences and huts. It also mandates clearing all demolition debris from the forested site and submitting documentation to the board directorate.

If the deadline passes without action, the board will refer the municipality to the Interior Ministry for an administrative investigation. It will also notify the chief public prosecutor’s office for a criminal inquiry.

The Fethiye Museum Directorate is already investigating those responsible for the unauthorized interventions, making a separate inquiry unnecessary, the board said.

The historic cove, also called Hamam Bay, is a popular destination for holidaymakers.