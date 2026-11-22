Countries divided over fossil fuels as COP31 closes

ANTALYA

Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, who also serves as the COP31 U.N. Climate Change Conference President, spoke to reporters ahead of the closing plenary session after intensive overnight negotiations. (AA Photo)

The U.N. climate summit in the Mediterranean province of Antalya concluded in a stalemate, with nations split over a draft accord that omitted any mention of phasing down fossil fuels.

COP31 President Murat Kurum told delegates that the summit had listened to “different ideas” and sought to “offer solutions,” acknowledging that compromises were made during the negotiations.

“There were some sacrifices made on our behalf,” Kurum said, adding that the presidency had sought to respect the positions of all participating countries.

“We have to accept the will of the parties. We did not force anyone to accept [the draft],” he said.

“I understand that there’s no agreement on this text. For that reason, these decisions have not been adopted.”

The European Union and several Pacific island nations were among those opposing the latest draft, which omitted any reference to reducing the use of fossil fuels.

Irish Minister Darragh O’Brien, speaking on behalf of the EU, formally rejected the proposed agreement, criticizing both its content and the late timing of its publication.

The bloc could not accept a text that failed to mention fossil fuels, O’Brien said, describing the draft as “greenwashing.”

The disagreement centered on efforts to secure a commitment to move away from oil, gas and coal, with ministers from Panama, the Solomon Islands, Cote d’Ivoire and EU member states seeking to restore language on phasing out fossil fuels.

The provision had been removed from earlier drafts following pressure from fossil fuel-producing countries, led by Saudi Arabia.

Another major point of contention involved demands by the African Group for greater financial commitments to help developing countries adapt to climate change. The EU had previously indicated that it would not support the proposed increase in adaptation financing.

The draft of the Antalya pact also included language acknowledging that the international goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels would be missed.

The acknowledgment would mark the first time a COP agreement explicitly recognized that the temperature target was out of reach.

Meanwhile, some negotiating delegations scheduled to leave Türkiye on Nov. 22 postponed their flights until Nov. 23. Failure to reach consensus could require countries to reconvene the negotiations next year.