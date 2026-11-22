Three dead, dozens missing after Indonesia factory fire

SERANG

Firefighters extinguish a fire at a confectionery factory in Serang Regency, Banten province early on Nov. 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

A fire at a confectionery factory west of Jakarta killed three people and 36 remain missing, an Indonesian rescue official said on Nov. 22.



Drone footage showed large parts of the factory destroyed, with the roof collapsed in places and smoke still rising from the complex.



Photos and videos shared by rescuers also showed officers entering the charred building in search of the missing victims, with small fires still burning in some spots.



Relatives of the missing victims flocked near the factory’s entrance, seeking updates about their loved ones, footage aired by local broadcasters showed.



The Fonusa Agung Mulia factory, located in the Serang district around 50 kilometers from the capital, caught fire on Nov. 21 afternoon, local search and rescue agency official Rizky Dwianto said.



“All elements of the joint SAR [search-and-rescue] team are making maximum effort to locate the victims while prioritizing the safety of personnel in the field,” he added.



Rizky said four people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital and health clinic.



Banten province governor Andra Soni told reporters overnight that an estimated 60 people were inside the factory when it caught fire.



The cause of the incident is still under investigation, the local disaster agency said in an Instagram post on Nov. 22.



Deadly fires are not uncommon in Indonesia.



In December last year, a blaze that was likely caused by a drone battery explosion tore through a seven-story building in Jakarta and killed at least 22 people, police said.



In 2023, at least 13 people were killed in the country’s east after an explosion at a nickel-processing plant.