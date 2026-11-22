Illegal cigarette trade may cost Türkiye 137 billion Turkish Liras

ISTANBUL

As the Health Ministry drafts legislation to curb underage tobacco sales, the treasury and finance, trade, interior and agriculture ministries have intensified enforcement against illicit cigarettes, warning that products sold online and at kiosks will be confiscated.

According to industry data, the financial loss associated with Türkiye’s illegal cigarette market stood at 24 billion Turkish Liras in 2022. The potential loss is projected to reach 137 billion liras in 2027 ($2.7 billion).

The sale of “Tekel 3000,” an illegal cigarette brand marketed with counterfeit tax stamps and packaging that imitates the once-popular Tekel 2000 brand, has prompted government ministries to act.

Authorities determined that the illegal cigarettes, which have become increasingly widespread in Türkiye’s eastern and southeastern regions, are being smuggled into the country through Iraq and Georgia.

Evaluations centered on eastern and southeastern Türkiye projected that the brand’s monthly sales climbed from around 34 million cigarettes in January to 45 million in June.

Results for the second quarter of 2026 showed that Tekel 3000 accounted for 68.2 percent of cigarette packs of foreign origin.

A tobacco industry survey showed Şanlıurfa had the highest share of foreign-origin cigarette packs at 13.5 percent, ahead of Manisa at 12.7 percent, Kahramanmaraş at 11.3 percent and Istanbul at 9.4 percent.

Illegal tobacco products were also detected at 8 percent of active, licensed sales outlets across Türkiye.