Agriculture Department, FBI breached by hackers: Reports

WASHINGTON, DC

This photo shows the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 15, 2022.

The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) and FBI have been targeted in apparent cyberattacks, according to U.S. media reports, adding to mounting concerns over the security of American computer systems following a wave of major technical outages.



The incidents were first reported on Nov. 20 by NBC News and CNN.



Asked about the reported FBI breach on Nov. 21, President Donald Trump said he had only recently learned of it.



"I will say that it's not good. I don't like that," he told Fox News, before suggesting the intrusion might reveal information that would otherwise have remained hidden.



Major outages in recent weeks have disrupted travel, communications and e-commerce for countless users across the U.S., even affecting a top-secret network at the National Security Agency.



White House cybersecurity chief Sean Cairncross was fired last week as criticism mounted over the spate of issues.



Trump has sought to calm the public and urged people to "relax," while officials have repeatedly emphasized that the various problems have not been linked to criminal activity.



However, the issues involving the USDA and FBI did appear malicious, according to the media reports.



The hackers may use the USDA’s payments system as a backdoor to access more sensitive material, the former officials told NBC.



The USDA deals with "a bunch of scary biologic issues" and "if an adversary or a competitor were to have access to that same information... they could use our own research against us," a former official was quoted as saying.



CNN reported that the FBI was investigating an apparent intrusion into its national criminal information database, the agency's second reported cybersecurity breach since September.