Nvidia faces accounting probe amid deepening turmoil: media

WASHINGTON

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at the company-wide convention at their T17 and T18 plots in Shilin-Beitou Technology Park in Taipei on May 27, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

U.S. securities regulators are investigating the accounting practices of Nvidia, according to U.S. media, adding to the turmoil engulfing the artificial intelligence chip giant following the resignation of its chief executive.



The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) inquiry is in its early stages, The New York Times reported on Nov. 21, citing people briefed on the confidential investigation.



The Wall Street Journal reported on the investigation last week, although it was unable to establish its precise focus. The probe could end without any charges being brought against the company.



Questions about Nvidia’s financial disclosures have intensified amid scrutiny of its dealings with Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company investigated by American authorities over suspected shipments of restricted AI chips to China.



Nvidia last year changed how it reported sales by geographical location, switching from customers’ billing addresses to the countries where they are headquartered, U.S. media reported.



The change removed Singapore from its geographical breakdown, despite the company’s significant business there.



It remains unclear whether the SEC investigation is connected to those accounting changes or to the scandal surrounding former chief executive Jensen Huang.



Huang resigned earlier this month following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive suspected by U.S. intelligence of working for Beijing.