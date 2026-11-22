Funds under liquidation unlikely to pose systemic risk: Moody’s

NEW YORK

Moody’s does not expect the developments concerning funds under liquidation in Türkiye to pose a systemic risk, says Alexander Perjessy, senior vice president for sovereign risk at the rating agency.

Responding to a question about the investigation at an online event on the economies of the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye, Perjessy said the fallout was unlikely to affect Türkiye’s credit rating.

“The authorities moved relatively quickly once this became a serious problem,” he said, adding that the events had nevertheless exposed gaps in capital markets supervision and investor protection.

Perjessy also said Turkish Liras had appreciated in real terms and that this was weighing on the country’s competitiveness.

Türkiye’s current account deficit remains relatively low by historical standards but has begun to widen, he added.

Perjessy noted that the Central Bank of Türkiye regards exchange-rate control as one of its main tools for managing inflation and inflation expectations, but said it would eventually have to move away from that strategy.

The central bank has sufficient foreign exchange reserves and reasonable grounds to manage such a transition, he said.

In a report last week, JP Morgan said that “We think the fund crisis is over and the stock market should bounce back.”

“Investors are too worried about the threat of MSCI demotion in our view; we think the chances are 10 percent or lower. Plus, falling inflation is allowing the rate cycle to start,” it said.

JP Morgan rose MSCI Türkiye to “overweight” from “neutral.”

MSCI suspended certain changes in October to its Türkiye indexes and warned that the country’s emerging-market status could be reviewed unless sufficient progress is made by June 2027.