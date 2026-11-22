Türkiye’s machinery exports hit record $23.7 billion in January-October

ISTANBUL

The machinery manufacturing industry’s consolidated exports, including those from free zones, reached an all-time high of $23.7 billion in the January-October period, according to data from the Machinery Exporters’ Association (MAİB).

Export volume declined by 6.2 percent during the period, while the average export price per kilogram rose to $8.70. Despite the decline in volume, the increase in unit prices helped exports reach a record level in the first 10 months of the year.

Germany was the top destination for Türkiye’s machinery exports in the January-October period, with shipments rising 7.1 percent to $2.9 billion. The United States followed, with exports jumping 27 percent to $2 billion.

Internal combustion engines and components were the sector’s top export category, generating approximately $2.1 billion. They were followed by construction and mining machinery at $1.9 billion and pumps and compressors at nearly $1.4 billion.

Annualized machinery exports amounted to $28.9 billion, while machinery imports over the past 12 months rose 5.4 percent to $47.5 billion.

Machinery Exporters’ Association Chair Sevda Kayhan Yılmaz said the European Union’s plan to expand the scope of its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism would place significant cost pressure on Türkiye’s machinery industry.

Yılmaz said the European Parliament planned to increase the number of products covered by the regulation to 457. Türkiye, which exports approximately 8 billion euros worth of products in the new categories to the EU annually, would be the second-most affected country after China, she added.