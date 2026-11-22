Türkiye’s jewelry exports could exceed $20 billion: Sector head

ISTANBUL

Türkiye could easily surpass $20 billion in jewelry exports if the quota on unprocessed gold imports introduced in 2023 and additional taxes on jewelry imports were abolished, said Mustafa Özcan, chairman of the board of the Jewelry Exporters’ Association (MİB).

Speaking at a press conference in Istanbul, Özcan said Türkiye’s jewelry exports had risen from $6.7 billion in 2020 to $13.6 billion in 2023. The sector ended 2025 with exports worth $13.4 billion, while exports approached $8 billion in the January-October period of 2026, he added.

Pointing to the quota’s impact, Özcan said international chains want to predict their raw material costs several months after placing an order.

“Some companies are canceling their contracts over concerns that another price difference could emerge as long as the quota remains in place. Our main demand is the abolition of the quota and a return to the simpler customs procedures in place before 2023,” he said.