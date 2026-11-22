Climate change directly threatening future of tourism: TÜROB head

ISTANBUL

Climate change is directly affecting tourism and the future of destinations, with declining snowfall at winter resorts, shifting seasons, extreme temperatures and drought posing major risks to the sector, Turkish Hotel Association (TÜROB) Chair Müberra Eresin has warned.

In a statement, TÜROB shared Eresin’s assessment of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), held in the southern Turkish resort city of Antalya.

Noting that the effects of climate change on the tourism sector were becoming increasingly evident, Eresin stressed that international commitments needed to be translated into concrete and feasible steps to achieve global climate targets.

“We now feel the effects of climate change on tourism much more closely. Declining snowfall and shifting seasons, particularly in winter tourism destinations, as well as extreme temperatures, drought, pressure on water resources and unusual meteorological events are directly affecting tourism activities and the future of our destinations,” she said.

Eresin said tourism was among the sectors most vulnerable to the consequences of climate change.

“For this reason, we regard the fight against climate change not merely as an environmental issue but also as a strategic priority for the sustainability and international competitiveness of our sector,” she said.

Eresin said the tourism sector has a responsibility to help combat climate change by cutting carbon emissions, using energy and water more efficiently, reducing waste and expanding renewable energy use.

She stressed that sustainability had become a necessity for tourism businesses not only in terms of environmental responsibility but also for efficiency, competitiveness and long-term economic resilience.

Eresin said TÜROB would continue to help its members adapt to this transformation and work to expand sustainable tourism practices.

According to the statement, TÜROB was represented at the “Tourism and Cultural Heritage Day” program organized during COP31 in cooperation with the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA).

The program addressed sustainable tourism investments, climate action, the protection of cultural heritage and the future of tourism destinations.

Speaking at the event, TÜROB Sustainability Committee Chair Uygar Koçaş said energy and water efficiency at existing hotels needed to be improved for the tourism sector to achieve its sustainability goals.

Koçaş stressed that sustainability investments should not be regarded solely as an environmental responsibility.

Measurable energy and water performance, international sustainability certifications and the supply of green energy were becoming increasingly decisive for the competitiveness, operational efficiency and access to financing of tourism businesses, he added.