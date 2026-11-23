Türkiye’s Black Sea highlands draw international races

RİZE

An enduro rider lifts the front wheel on a mountain trail in Rize.

Türkiye’s Black Sea province of Rize is turning its highland trails into racecourses for international sports events, using existing terrain to draw visitors beyond the summer tourism season.

An inactive stone quarry now serves as an ATV track, while natural courses on Handüzü Plateau host the World Snowmobile Championship. Centuries-old paths used by locals to carry goods in the Kaçkar Mountains have become international marathon routes.

The sports corridor stretches from Senoz Valley through Handüzü to the Kaçkar range. Senoz Valley most recently hosted the second edition of the Türkiye SKIL Enduro and ATV Championship.

Rize is pursuing tourism-led development by adding events to its calendar, Governor İhsan Selim Baydaş said. “We saw the need to hold sports tourism events in autumn and winter,” he said. Many competitions are holding their second or third editions this year, developing their own identities and becoming established parts of the province’s tourism schedule, he said.

Fırtına Valley and Ayder already enjoy international recognition, but officials chose Senoz Valley to broaden the range of destinations, Baydaş said. Its succession of villages and plateaus would help diversify the valleys visitors explore and spread tourism’s benefits into autumn and winter, he said.

Growing worldwide interest in sports, culture, congress, health and faith tourism suits Rize’s natural terrain, Baydaş said. Officials have used existing courses without constructing extra facilities or designing tracks from scratch. “We simply brushed the ashes off what we already had,” he said.

Rize’s tourism previously centered on summer visits to its plateaus, Baydaş said. Officials reviewed existing hiking trails and identified natural infrastructure suitable for competition. They then brought those routes together into organized sporting events, he said.