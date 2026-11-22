Antalya’s COP31 turtle pavilion to become nursery

ANTALYA

Visitors gather outside the turtle-shaped Antalya Pavilion at COP31. (AA Photo)

Originally constructed for the Nov. 9–20 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Türkiye’s Mediterranean province of Antalya, a distinctive loggerhead turtle-shaped pavilion is set to be repurposed as a children’s nursery.

The Antalya Governor’s Office and the Blue Mediterranean Initiative created the Antalya Pavilion for COP31 to present the region’s natural and cultural heritage. It explored climate change, marine life and sustainability.

The design grew from a search for a symbol to represent Antalya internationally, designer Ali Kıvrak said. The turtle’s shell became the roof, its head the entrance and its body an exhibition space where visitors explored the Mediterranean.

Builders reused tree bark and wood production waste to create the head’s organic texture. An olive tree, digital content and interactive displays inside introduced visitors to Mediterranean nature and environmental protection.

Going Green Media founders Ben Brown and Ciara Doyle ranked the pavilion first among five COP31 innovations in a video. They singled out its turtle-shaped architecture and the plan to turn it into a nursery.

At Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin’s suggestion, the pavilion will be dismantled and moved to the garden of the Governor’s Office annex. Children will learn and play there, continuing its message of protecting nature and responsibility toward future generations.

The summit’s loggerhead mascot, popular especially with children, promoted protection of threatened sea turtles. An animated farewell on the Turkish Environment Agency’s social media account marked its 12 days as a sustainability partner: “COP31 is ending, but our journey for nature continues.” The post closed with “Goodbye COP31.”